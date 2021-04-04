The Mortal Kombat Trend I'd Love To See Replicated In Future Movies

All I can do is put the idea out in the universe and hope against all hope that my pipe dream, which even raised a few eyebrows in the work chat when I suggested it, can come true. Think of it this way: the sooner Warner Bros. sees the potential in blending Mortal Kombat with other franchises, the sooner we may see an adaptation of a more extreme DC tale. I mean, if the SnyderVerse is dead, it's only a matter of time before Injustice: Gods Among Us gets adapted, right?