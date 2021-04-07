Kiersey Clemons: Where Else You May Have Seen Zack Snyder's Justice League's Iris West Actress

You may have become initially familiar with Kiersey Clemons when she was first cast as the female lead, Iris West, of the still in-development solo Flash movie, in 2016. When she was finally able to officially debut as her DC Comics character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you might have then wondered what other movies and TV shows you previously saw the 27-year-old actress in.
Allow to us help refresh your memory with the following 10 big screen and small screen titles which make up some of the most notable credits from Kiersey Clemons’ movies and TV shows. We will also show you how and where you can watch each of them right now. We will begin with her very first acting gig, courtesy of the Disney Channel.
Shake It Up (2010)
Long before starring in superhero movies, Kiersey Clemons made her acting debut on Shake It Up, a popular Disney Channel original series following young aspiring dancers who make it onto a Chicago-based variety show. The then 17-year-old appeared in two episodes in 2010 alongside stars Bella Thorne and Zendaya, the latter of whom would also become a comic book movie star when cast as Michelle in the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Tom Holland’s following MCU solo movies.
Dope (2015)
Future Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tony Revolori, future Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and future DC star Kiersey Clemons would star as the co-leads of Dope, written and directed by future The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa, in 2015. The refreshing coming-of-age comedy follows a trio of geeky high school seniors on a life-changing journey of self-reinvention, self-discovery, and maybe a drug deal or two, in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood.
Transparent (2014-2015)
One of Kiersey Clemons’ first transitions into more mature acting work was on this acclaimed Amazon Prime original, initially chronicling the transition of Jeffrey Tambor’s character into a woman named Maura and her relationship with her three self-absorbed adult children. Clemons joined the Transparent cast in the first two seasons in the recurring role of Bianca, the daughter of Tammy Crenshaw (Melora Hardin) from a previous marriage before her reunion with Maura’s daughter, Sarah (Amy Landecker).
Hearts Beat Loud (2018)
While she never got to be on the musical final season of Transparent, Kiersey Clemons could show her musical talents in Hearts Beat Loud a year earlier. The feel-good family dramedy follows the unlikely partnership of aspiring singer Sam (Clemons) and her single, record store owner father, Frank Fisher (Nick Offerman), as songwriters and band members during her last summer before college.
Rent: Live (2019)
Kiersey Clemons’ love for theater would pay off most grandly when she was cast in this production of the inspiring Tony Award-winning musical that originally aired live on Fox (well, some of it, that is). Clemons played lesbian lawyer Joanne Jefferson in the Rent: Live cast - a role the openly queer actress told Out Magazine she had admired since her youth.
Flatliners (2017)
A few years earlier, Kiersey Clemons starred in a remake which was loosely aimed to be a sequel of an entirely different sort of story, with the concept of mortality being its heavy theme. In this modernized take on director Joel Schumacher’s 1990 cult sci-fi thriller Flatliners, Clemons plays Sophia - one of several medical students who play around with experiencing death, only to suffer strange and unexpected consequences.
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
A year earlier, Kiersey Clemons starred in a direct sequel to the 2014 comedy Neighbors, in which Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne played parents at odds with a college fraternity, led by Zac Efron, which moves in next door. However, in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, the former enemies team up against Shelby (Chloë Grace Moretz), Nora (Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein), and Beth (Clemons), who are the founding members of a new sorority which has set up shop in the same house.
Angie Tribeca (2018)
As part of the Angie Tribeca cast, Kiersey Clemons would graduate into an even goofier style of comedy on the TBS cop drama parody in the vein of The Naked Gun. She would become a series regular in Season 4 as Maria Charo - a young psychologist who speaks multiple languages “at tourist level” and joins the crime-fighting team led by Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones’ title character.
Sweetheart (2019)
In one of her latest steps toward “Scream Queen” status, Kiersey Clemons plays a young woman who washes ashore onto a desert island and soon learns she is entirely alone in Sweetheart - an acclaimed, Blumhouse-produced, Netflix original thriller. Not only is this hidden gem a career highlight as one of her first leading roles, but it also marks the beginning of her romance with Ebony De La Haye - her stunt double in the movie.
Antebellum (2020)
Her next major foray into horror would also mark the first leading role of another musically talented actress, Janelle Monáe. She and Kiersey Clemons star in Antebellum as modern day women brutally thrust into a slave trade situation who conspire to rebel against the abductors who put them there.
As we still have a good while before The Flash movie is released, it is nice that we at least got to see Kiersey Clemons as Iris West in the Snyder Cut, and still have plenty of other things to watch her in right now. She has quickly become one of Hollywood’s boldest and most exciting talents and she is still just getting started. Outside of Zack Snyder's Justice League, is there a role of Clemons' that you consider to be a personal favorite?