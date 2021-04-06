Harry Potter And Chernobyl Actor Paul Ritter Is Dead At 54

A notable actor of both stage and screen, Paul Ritter was known for both film, stage and TV projects on both sides of the pond. In the U.K. he was a major part of Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner and was known for work in Cold Feet, No Offense, The Resistance and much, much more. On the big screen, he'd played many of memorable characters. He had a gig in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and had also appeared in another major franchise: that of Bond, James Bond. In 2008's Quantum of Solace, Paul Ritter had played Guy Haines, an advisor who was key to getting the plot rolling that particular 007 outing. He'd also played Anatoly Dyatlov in four episodes of HBO's surprise hit Chernobyl.