Concrete Cowboy Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

This past weekend, Concrete Cowboy strode onto Netflix. Premiering at last year's Virtual Toronto International Film Festival before it was picked up and distributed by the streaming service, the feature debut of co-writer/director Ricky Staub became a favorite among critics and audiences thanks to its clear vision and strong ensemble, including Caleb McLaughlin, Idris Elba, Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Jharrel Jermone, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers, and Liz Priestley, among a variety of newcomers.

In a cast filled with fresh and familiar faces alike, Ricky Staub found an impressive balance between unprofessional actors, up-and-coming talents, and established veterans alike. When it comes to the famous (and non-famous) actors involved in this picture, there's a good chance that you recognize a few of these performers. If you're wondering where you've seen the Concrete Cowboy cast before, we can help. Here's what the ensemble behind this Netflix movie worked on prior to this streaming title.