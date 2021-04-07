news

One Of The Best Horror Movies Of The Last Few Years Is Getting A Remake At Amazon

Goodnight Mommy
Available on Amazon Prime ×

The last several years have been quite good to the horror genre, with movies from both the Hollywood space and other countries having contributed to this “renaissance” period. As an example of the latter, 2015 saw the wide release of Goodnight Mommy, an Austrian psychological horror movie that scored a lot of positive reception, including being named one of the Top 5 Foreign Language Films of 2015 by the National Board of Review. Well, word’s come in that Amazon now has a remake of Goodnight Mommy in the works.

Naomi Watts, who’s no stranger to horror thanks to playing Rachel Keller in The Ring and The Ring Two, has been tapped to star in and executive produce Amazon Studios’ Goodnight Mommy remake. Take Me To The River director Matt Sobel will helm the remake, working off a script written by Kyle Warren. The new take on Goodnight Mommy hails from the Animal Kingdom indie label and production company Playtime, the latter of which acquired the remake writes. Amazon is handling the financing and will release its version of Goodnight Mommy worldwide. Here’s what Sobel said about the project to Variety:

My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey. In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts.

For those unfamiliar with Goodnight Mommy, the original movie followed twin adolescent brothers who are sent to live with their mother, whose head is bandaged following cosmetic facial surgery, making only her eyes and mouth visible. The boys soon notice that their mother is behaving abnormally, and it eventually gets to the point where they believe that she is actually an impostor, which leads them to take drastic actions to learn the truth. Goodnight Mommy was so well received that it was selected to be Austria’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 88th Academy Awards, but it didn’t make the final cut.

So now Naomi Watts gets to add another American remake of a foreign horror movie to her resume, as The Ring was based on the 1998’s Ring from Japan, which itself was based on the same-named novel by Koji Suzuki. As far as Watts’ work in recent years go, the Academy Award-nominated actress’ credits include The Glass Castle, Ophelia, The Loudest Voice and Penguin Bloom, and she most recently popped up in the Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson-led action movie Boss Level (alas, her Game of Thrones prequel isn’t moving forward). Since development on the Goodnight Mommy remake is still in the early stages, it’ll be a while until we get a first look at the Amazon production, but fingers crossed this remake will be a captivating watch, just like its predecessor.

While we wait for more news concerning Amazon’s version of Goodnight Mommy, check out our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what’s hitting theaters later this year, or you’re welcome to read through CinemaBlend’s picks for the best horror movies of 2020.

Up Next

Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2021 And Beyond
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

While Filming Amazon Series, Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Real-Life Navy SEALS On Set television 18h While Filming Amazon Series, Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Real-Life Navy SEALS On Set Carlie Hoke
Daniel Bruhl: What To Stream If You Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actor news 2d Daniel Bruhl: What To Stream If You Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actor Jason Wiese
Ben Affleck: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Justice League Star news 2d Ben Affleck: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Justice League Star Will Ashton

Trending Movies

Yes Day Mar 12, 2021 Yes Day Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Marvel’s Sharon Carter On Captain America: Civil War’s Controversial Kiss TBD Marvel’s Sharon Carter On Captain America: Civil War’s Controversial Kiss Rating TBD
Sharon Osbourne And Sheryl Underwood’s The Talk Drama Deepens With Leaked Text Messages TBD Sharon Osbourne And Sheryl Underwood’s The Talk Drama Deepens With Leaked Text Messages Rating TBD
Would Lily-Rose Depp Star In A Movie Alongside Her Father Johnny? Here’s What She Said TBD Would Lily-Rose Depp Star In A Movie Alongside Her Father Johnny? Here’s What She Said Rating TBD
How Stranger Things Is Filming Season 4 Is Not What I Expected TBD How Stranger Things Is Filming Season 4 Is Not What I Expected Rating TBD
Hollywood Actor Allegedly Used Netflix And HBO Max As Lures In $227 Million Ponzi Scheme TBD Hollywood Actor Allegedly Used Netflix And HBO Max As Lures In $227 Million Ponzi Scheme Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information