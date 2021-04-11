7 Movie Crossover Fights We Want To See After Godzilla vs. Kong

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Okay, who had their money on such an intense movie monster battle bringing so many people together? If it’s you, it’s time to collect your returns, because Godzilla vs. Kong is a huge hit. In the past week, Adam Wingard’s MonsterVerse film has become the most successful debut at the box office since the pandemic started, ushering in bright hopes for the summer film season. And after this major movie crossover fight, how about we keep those coming too?