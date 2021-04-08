George Clooney Is Shooting A Movie With Ben Affleck And Being A Total Class Act

Based on the same-named memoir by J.R. Moehringer published in 2005, The Tender Bar follows Moehringer in his youthful years growing up with hearing his father’s voice on the radio, which had been his only connection to the man after he disappeared shortly after he was born. However, upon turning eight years old, J.R. is unable to find “The Voice,” a New York disc jockey, anymore, prompting him to form new connections with his uncle and the patrons of a local bar. As he grows older, J.R. finds himself struggling to live up to his mother’s example and continuing to frequent the bar, even when it comes to for him to leave home.