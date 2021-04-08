Steven Spielberg Just Cast A The Batman Star As The Director's Fictionalized Father

While Steven Spielberg as recognized as one of the most impressive genre-diverse filmmakers of all time, there are some themes that can be viewed as connective tissue between his projects, and a prominent one is issues with father figures. From E.T. The Extraterrestrial, to Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, to Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, there are many movies made by Spielberg that explore those kinds of relationships. It's with that context in mind that we are particularly fascinated that Paul Dano is now set to join the director's next project, as the actor is set to play a fictionalized version of Spielberg's own father in what has been described as a semi-autobiographical movie.