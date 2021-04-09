Should Matthew McConaughey And Dwayne Johnson Actually Run For Office? The People Have Thoughts

Now more than ever, celebrities are using their fame to share their political views and educate their fans on the causes and issues that they believe are important to them. So it would not be outside the realm of possibility to see more Hollywood personalities run for office following Arnold Schwarzenegger being California’s governor back in the early '00s and Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the ‘80s, to name a few examples. A couple actors who have been in the ring as of late are Dwayne Johnson and Matthew McConaughey.