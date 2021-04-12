Disney World's Magical Express Is Shutting Down. Here's What's Replacing It

Earlier this year it was announced that Walt Disney World's Magical Express, the incredibly convenient transportation option to get guests from Orlando International Airport to the theme park resort would be going away at the end of 2021. It was at least a somewhat shocking decision for a number of reasons, but it was mostly just disappointing for those who happily used the free bus service as an easy way to get to their vacation destination. At the same time, one would not expect a void like this to be left empty for too long, and now Mears, the transportation company that operated the Disney Magical Express has announced they will replace it with their own remarkably similar service. The one big difference being, it won't be free.