news

Another Harry Potter Star Is Having A Baby And Her Co-Stars Are Pumped

The Patil twins with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley

It’s been a few months since Rupert Grint took to social media to share a first look at his young daughter. Despite the fact that many Harry Potter stars are into their thirties now, it’s still sobering to be reminded of how quickly the time is passing. That doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon, either, as this week another Harry Potter star also announced she was pregnant, much to the joy of some of her co-stars.

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil throughout the latter half of the Harry Potter series (beginning with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is expecting a baby with her partner Nabil Kazi, whom she reportedly married in 2018. After a few years together, they are now expanding their family with Baby Kazi.

Of course, the pictures Afshan Azad shared are beautiful and came along with a lovely announcement regarding when the baby is due (July) and how pumped she and her partner are to welcome the little one. Azad is not the only one who is excited, however, as a slew of her fellow child stars from the Harry Potter sets also took to Instagram to share their excitement over the impending arrival later this year.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley): so excited!!!!!!baby kazi has the best parents.

Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan): Congratulations guys. I’m so happy and excited for you both. You’re going to be incredible parents

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood): Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!

Scarlett Byrne (Pansy Parkinson): Beautiful! We are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi.

Along with Rupert Grint and Afshan Azad, there has been a bit of a baby boom with the Harry Potter cast as of late. The aforementioned Devon Murray became a dad earlier this year when he and his partner Shannon McCaffrey welcomed a baby boy, Cooper Michael. Last year, Scarlett Byrne also welcomed a baby girl with her partner Cooper Hefner.

The times, they certainly are a’changing. I think this is particularly notable for actors and actresses like Afshan Azad, who stopped acting on the big screen after her stint in Harry Potter. Unlike some of her co-stars -- from Matthew Lewis to Daniel Radcliffe-- we didn't get to see her grow up on the big screen and so it's easy to think of people involved in the franchise as being younger than they truly are. Though I think the really huge rude awakening will come when the likes of Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe are all old enough to play the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child versions of their characters, with kids who are old enough to also go on their own adventures. At that point, I think the age of former child stars is certainly going to more deeply set in.

Up Next

Daniel Radcliffe And 5 Other Child Actors Who Went On To Take Wild Roles
More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Reveals The Cool Deathly Hallows Part 2 Momento He ‘Stole’ From Set news 2w Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Reveals The Cool Deathly Hallows Part 2 Momento He ‘Stole’ From Set Mike Reyes
Why All We Got Was Leg In Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt’s Latest Baby Lyla Post news 2w Why All We Got Was Leg In Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt’s Latest Baby Lyla Post Adreon Patterson
Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Talks The Price Of Playing Neville Longbottom 10 Years Later news 2w Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Talks The Price Of Playing Neville Longbottom 10 Years Later Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

The Dig Jan 29, 2021 The Dig Rating TBD
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
No Time To Die Oct 8, 2021 No Time To Die Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
After Mysterious New Star Trek Movie Is Announced, Zachary Quinto Reveals Original Cast's Feelings On A Sequel TBD After Mysterious New Star Trek Movie Is Announced, Zachary Quinto Reveals Original Cast's Feelings On A Sequel Rating TBD
New Captain America Wyatt Russell Asked Marvel If John Walker Blipped Or Not And Got A Funny Answer TBD New Captain America Wyatt Russell Asked Marvel If John Walker Blipped Or Not And Got A Funny Answer Rating TBD
Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shared His Butt On Instagram, And Fans Went Wild TBD Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shared His Butt On Instagram, And Fans Went Wild Rating TBD
Christopher Meloni Is Giving A+ Responses To Law And Order Fans' Thirst Tweets TBD Christopher Meloni Is Giving A+ Responses To Law And Order Fans' Thirst Tweets Rating TBD
New Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Throws Dave Bautista Into A Bloody, Undead Las Vegas TBD New Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Throws Dave Bautista Into A Bloody, Undead Las Vegas Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information