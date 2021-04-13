Chris Hemsworth’s Latest Video Shows Off His Biceps And Thor’s Classic Hair

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Chris Hemsworth is currently in Australia filming his next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. What the future holds for his character is anybody's guess at this point, but a couple things have been made perfectly clear. One is that Hemsworth is perhaps in the greatest shape of his life, and another is that, while the movie is already set to give us a new Thor, it's also going to give us the old Thor we remember. Namely because Hemsworth will apparently go back to his longhaired look from the first two Thor movies.
In Thor: Ragnarok, the title character had his head shaved (by Stan Lee as it happened) to play in the Grandmaster's arena. And since Avengers: infinity War basically followed immediately after those events, Thor had short hair throughout that film. By the point of Avengers: Endgame, Thor had grown his hair back out, though perhaps less out of a style decision and more out of laziness. Based on a recent Instagram video, which shows the actor sparing with a tiny opponent, Thor has decided he prefers long hair, though now he's taking better care of it.
I guess Thor didn't really like the short hair style. Although since he got it against his will, that's perhaps understandable. And since he let his hair grow out already, it was just easier to clean it up and keep it long. So Thor will look like we remember him from the majority of his MCU outings in Thor: Love and Thunder, though that's about all we know for sure about the character at this point.
Whether he'll start the movie looking like the Thor of old or need to transform himself into that we don't really know. When last we saw Thor in the MCU he still had his "Lebowski" look and he was flying off with the Guardians of the Galaxy. We know the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, at least briefly, but we don't know if that means Love and Thunder will be picking up immediately after the events of Endgame or if Thor will have had time to get back into shape between movies.
One way or another, we do know that the new movie is about this Thor. The one thing we know we'll see in Thor: Love and Thunder is the transformation of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster into the Mighty Thor. While that will certainly be a key part of the story, the focus will be on Hemsworth's character, which isn't to say future Thor movies won't focus on another Thor. We'll find out for sure when the movie arrives in early 2022.