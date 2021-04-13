Chris Hemsworth’s Latest Video Shows Off His Biceps And Thor’s Classic Hair

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Chris Hemsworth is currently in Australia filming his next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. What the future holds for his character is anybody's guess at this point, but a couple things have been made perfectly clear. One is that Hemsworth is perhaps in the greatest shape of his life, and another is that, while the movie is already set to give us a new Thor, it's also going to give us the old Thor we remember. Namely because Hemsworth will apparently go back to his longhaired look from the first two Thor movies.