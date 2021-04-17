The 25 Best Action Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Explosions, one-liners, and unbelievable stunts are all a few characteristics found in the best action movies, and help turn buddy cop, high-octant thrill-rides, and the martial arts films into all-time greats. But, what are the best action movies and where can you find them streaming, available for online rentals and purchases, and on physical media like DVD, Blu-ray, and the increasingly popular UHD Blu-ray format?

Funny you should, ask as you can currently watch a couple of dozen of the cinema’s most explosive action flicks in more ways than Arnold Schwarzenegger can look badass on a motorcycle, Keanu Reeves can reinvent himself, and Michal Bay can continue to pull off his signature 360-degree camera trick. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s break down the best action movies of all time and how to watch them.