Mortal Kombat Creator Sheds Some Light On Johnny Cage, And I'm Still Wondering Why He Isn't In The New Movie

The outcry from players missing Kano and Sonya in MK2 fueled their return in MK3. Johnny Cage (despite rumor and nonsense) was cut because he was the least selected character in MK2; as were, believe it or not, Raiden and Baraka…

Kitana, Mileena, and Scorpion were not cut from MK3. They were held back in anticipation of our Ultimate MK3 release a few months later. UMK3 was a free upgrade for arcade operators to quell issues around MK3’s home release by keeping the arcade game fresh for players