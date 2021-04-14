Hugh Jackman Owns A Special Wolverine Fork, Because Of Course

Whatever Hugh Jackman ends up doing for the rest of his life, for many, he will always be Wolverine. He played the role for nearly two decades and he did so nearly perfectly. On the plus side, Jackman seems largely ok with the fact that he'll always be associated with that role. It hasn't typecast him, he's still getting plenty of other work, and he knows he has lots of fans because of Logan. As a result, he's more than happy to keep reminding people of that role in entertaining and funny ways. And it seems that Jackman himself can't entirely forget the role, even in his own house. He has Wolverine utensils?