Aquaman 2 Fan Art Sees Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera

Amber Heard in the Snyder Cut
The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping the public on its toes, and that was certainly the case with the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now that the Snyder Cut has been out for a month, the time has come to look forward to the various projects coming down the line. This includes the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel, which is expected to feature Amber Heard as Mera. But new fan art has recently arrived online, showing Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke in the role.

Every time a comic book character is adapted for film, there are countless theories and rumors about casting choices. Amber Heard was lucky enough to land the role of Mera, appearing in Justice League before starring in Aquaman's solo flick. Heard recently reprised her role for Snyder Cut reshoots, but there is a fan petition calling for her removal from the DCEU. And now we can see what Emilia Clarke could look like in the role, check it out below.

The Mother of Dragons is no stranger to genre work, and she looks pretty badass ass Mera in this piece of DC fan art. Game of Thrones fans are definitely eager to see Emilia Clarke join a superhero property, although her playing Mera certainly seems unlikely.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of fan artist JPH. They've got a clear interest in comic book adaptations, and has rendered a variety of comic book characters via fan art. The above image sees another play Amber Heard's signature DC role, which would definitely be a big shake-up if it were to come to fruition. It definitely seems like Emilia Clarke could pull off the character's look, though. It wouldn't be the first time she was wearing some bright hair for an acting gig.

The fan art of Emilia Clarke replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman is likely in response to Heard's ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two have been battling in court for years, and are showing no signs of slowing down. And when Depp lost his Libel case against the publication The Sun, Warner Bros. asked the actor to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

While the Wizarding World continued its plans with Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp, some fans called for Amber Heard to similarly lose her gig in the DC Extended Universe. An online petition has picked up as a result, although Heard's team has denied any reports of her being replaced. What's more, Heard recently reprised her role for Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

