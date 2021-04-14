Aquaman 2 Fan Art Sees Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping the public on its toes, and that was certainly the case with the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now that the Snyder Cut has been out for a month, the time has come to look forward to the various projects coming down the line. This includes the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel, which is expected to feature Amber Heard as Mera. But new fan art has recently arrived online, showing Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke in the role.