Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum’s Lost City Of D Just Scored An A+ Cameo

After over a decade-long hiatus from romantic comedies, Sandra Bullock is making a comeback with Lost City of D, and she has no shortage of leading men to go on the adventure with her. In the Paramount movie, the Ocean’s Eight actress will play a romance novelist who gets stuck on a book tour with her cover model, who will be played by Channing Tatum. We’ve now learned that a friend of the actress, who's also a fellow Oscar winner, has joined the comedy to be filmed in the Dominican Republic.