Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum’s Lost City Of D Just Scored An A+ Cameo

After over a decade-long hiatus from romantic comedies, Sandra Bullock is making a comeback with Lost City of D, and she has no shortage of leading men to go on the adventure with her. In the Paramount movie, the Ocean’s Eight actress will play a romance novelist who gets stuck on a book tour with her cover model, who will be played by Channing Tatum. We’ve now learned that a friend of the actress, who's also a fellow Oscar winner, has joined the comedy to be filmed in the Dominican Republic.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Brad Pitt has reportedly been cast in Lost City of D in some kind of cameo role, per The Hollywood Reporter. Sandra Bullock and Pitt recently worked together on the actor’s upcoming action movie Bullet Train, and the actress thought of him for an undisclosed role in her new movie, which she is also producing. It looks like we’re getting a two-for-one deal of shared Bullock/Pitt movies for the first time in their careers!
Lost City of D sounds a bit like a spiritual sister of one of Robert Zemeckis’ most beloved films, 1984’s Romancing the Stone, which saw Kathleen Turner’s novelist character, Joan Wilder, thrust into a South American jungle with Michael Douglas’ Jack T. Colton for an adventurous and steamy affair. In Lost City of D, Bullock’s author character will be unamused at being kidnapped by the side of a muscular Channing Tatum in a “cutthroat jungle adventure” amidst her book tour.
We certainly wonder how Brad Pitt will fit into the movie. Will his cameo have the actor simply playing himself or a wild character they meet on the way? Maybe Sandra Bullock’s character will have an ex-boyfriend that he will play? Your guess is as good as mine for the moment, as Lost City of D preps for a summer shoot in the Dominican Republic.
The movie will also star Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, A Simple Favor’s Patti Harrison and Dolemite Is My Name’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Lost City of D will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, who are also set to helm the Masters of the Universe movie. The most recent draft of the script was written by Dana Fox, who previously wrote Cruella, Isn’t It Romantic and Couples Retreat.
Lost City of D is expected to be released in 2022. Before Brad Pitt shows up in the rom-com, Sandra Bullock will be part of his action flick Bullet Train, which is being directed by Hobbs & Shaw’s David Leitch. The movie featuring a huge ensemble cast is about five assassins aboard a bullet train who find out their missions intersect with each other. Which Bullock-Pitt team up are you most excited for? Vote in our poll below!