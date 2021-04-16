Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flirted With Including Judi Dench, And Her Role Sounds Wild

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite releasing back in December of 2019, the conversation surrounding J.J. Abram's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn't slowed down much. The blockbuster ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga, and there was a mixed reaction from the generations of fans. A number of potential plot lines ended up on the cutting room floor, and concept art has revealed that Dame Judi Dench was considered for a role in Episode IX.