Sounds Like The Gucci Family Is Not Pleased About Lady Gaga And Adam Driver's Upcoming Biopic

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds throughout the rest of the year, and hope that the more lighthearted reactions to House of Gucci outnumber the potential woes. On another note, if you’re an Adam Driver fan curious to see what he’ll be appearing in within the near future, you can check out his upcoming slate of projects, which may or may not include another Ridley Scott-directed project. Here’s a hint: it totally does, as Driver also has The Last Duel slated to be released later this year.