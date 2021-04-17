Arnold Schwarzenegger Drops His Iconic One-Liners All The Time, Much To The Annoyance Of His Kids

Does anyone have as many memorable catch phrases as Arnold Schwarzenegger? Of course there’s the obvious “I’ll be back” or “Hasta la vista, baby” from Terminator, but then there’s an entire movie full of ice-puns like “Freeze in hell, Batman” in Batman and Robin, or his delivery of “You’re fired!” in True Lies. So many of them can be repeated for everyday use, and according to one of Schwarzenegger's kids, the actor takes every opportunity to quote his movies.
Arnold’s eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, spoke to this point recently while dropping by The Kelly Clarkson Show. Here’s what he said when the host asked him if he uses his one-liners around his family:
Everybody asks that. They’re like, ‘Does your dad always say his one liners?’ I’m like ‘All the time.’... He’ll turn back and say (when he’s exiting a room), ‘I’ll be back.’ I’m like, ‘Dad, really?’... Sometimes a little kid, like a six year old, the dad will kind of shove the kid to go get an autograph from my dad or something. The kid probably has no idea who my dad is and goes up and asks for something and my dad will scream one of the one liners at him, and the kid is like, ‘What? I don’t know what that is.’
Force of habit maybe? It honestly sounds like having Arnold Schwarzenegger as a dad is like being related to an action figure. He has these huge lines he can pull out of his back pocket to create a memorable interaction with fans, and he’s doing it all the time. What’s hilarious is apparently he actually uses his “I’ll be back” line a ton… like just to exit a room while he’s with his family. I mean, if anyone has the right to say it, it’s him.
There’s something to be said about how proud Arnold Schwarzenegger is of his career and iconic roles, because you don’t always see this in big stars of his stature. He’s really accepted this and seems to find joy out of being the Terminator lead or the star of Predator and Total Recall, and it’s the best.
25-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger has pursued acting like his father, along with earning a business degree at USC in 2016. He recently starred in Amy Poehler’s Moxie and is joining his brother-in-law Chris Pratt in the upcoming thriller The Terminal List. The Schwarzenegger family welcomed a new addition over the summer when Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had their first daughter, Lyla Maria.
It’s not surprising that Arnold Schwarzenegger likes to use his one-liners in his daily life considering how much we’ve heard the actor reference the lines over the years and on social media. Schwarzenegger even sells merchandise with his famed lines on them to benefit charity. Hey, the guy knows what people recognize him for and isn’t afraid to give what the people want. We wouldn’t have it any other way.