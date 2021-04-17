Arnold Schwarzenegger Drops His Iconic One-Liners All The Time, Much To The Annoyance Of His Kids

Everybody asks that. They’re like, ‘Does your dad always say his one liners?’ I’m like ‘All the time.’... He’ll turn back and say (when he’s exiting a room), ‘I’ll be back.’ I’m like, ‘Dad, really?’... Sometimes a little kid, like a six year old, the dad will kind of shove the kid to go get an autograph from my dad or something. The kid probably has no idea who my dad is and goes up and asks for something and my dad will scream one of the one liners at him, and the kid is like, ‘What? I don’t know what that is.’