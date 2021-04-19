Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Has A Great Idea For A Wrestling Movie

I’m not going to get too excited yet considering actors have 50 ideas in Hollywood for every one that actually gets made, but at the same time, the world could really use a Ric Flair movie. The casting choices are also spot-on, as Ben Foster is great in every single thing he's in and Ethan Suplee is a great comedic support and is now jacked. Flair's name also still means something to people, and with a Hulk Hogan movie on the way with Chris Hemsworth and a recent popular documentary on Andre The Giant, I can’t think of a better person to get his due next. And if we can get Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser, all the better.