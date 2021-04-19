Shang-Chi Trailer: Marvel Drops First Official Look For Simu Liu's Birthday

The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before. We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.