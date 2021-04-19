Could The Rock And Jason Statham Return For Fast 10? Justin Lin Talks How Hobbs And Shaw Fit In

I remember back when Fast Five came out a decade ago and thinking that the Fast & Furious franchise can’t possibly be coming back for another film. Well, now that we’re 20 years and soon-to-be 10 films deep into the Fast & Furious franchise, I can admit that I was flat out wrong. If people were skeptical of the longevity of this franchise then, they know better now, because has it grown! Even more big stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham have joined in, and the two have even now led their own spinoff. But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of them, as F9 director Justin Lin recently talked about how the two could fit into the future of the franchise, including perhaps Fast 10.