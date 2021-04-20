Thor’s Tom Hiddleston Reveals When He Found Out About Loki’s Death

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, but back in Phase One serialized storytelling was a major risk. Those actors who joined early on have spent a decade playing their characters, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki. While he'll star in a show on Disney+, the character was notably killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War's opening sequence. And Hiddleston explained exactly when he found out about his character's fate.
Loki is one of the biggest villains in all of the MCU, having appeared in a whopping six films across the Infinity Saga. So seeing him unceremoniously killed off by the Mad Titan was definitely a plot twist that raised the stakes of Avengers: Infinity War. But it turns out Tom Hiddleston knew about Loki's fate ahead of time, recently sharing:
They told me about it in person when I went in to meet [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and he was walking me through the loose sketch of the story for Thor: Ragnarok. This was May 2016.
Well, there you have it. It looks like before Thor: Ragnarok had even begun filming, Tom Hiddleston knew that his signature Marvel character was doomed. Luckily, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame opened up the possibility for more Loki appearances.
Tom Hiddleston's comments to Empire show what it's really like working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the studio is known for keepings its secrets, there's also a great deal of planning that must be done ahead of each blockbuster. Ten years of filmmaking came to a head with The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so the epic story was being crafted far ahead of filming.
It seems Tom Hiddleston had time to emotionally prepare himself ahead of being choked to death by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the actor has admitted that filming was emotional, and that Josh Brolin was a class act throughout. And he’s returning to the MCU shortly.
Luckily for both fans and Tom Hiddleston alike, Loki’s time in the MCU is far from over. While he’s dead in the main timeline, Endgame’s Time Heist saw Loki escape with the Tesseract and create an alternate timeline. This is exactly what’ll be addressed in Disney+’s Loki, which should be here before we know it.
It’s currently unclear if Tom Hiddleston will factor into Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in the midst of production down under. If Loki stays dead, the fourth blockbuster will mark the first installment in the franchise without the God of Mischief. Fans will just have to wait and see how it all goes down.
