Thor’s Tom Hiddleston Reveals When He Found Out About Loki’s Death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, but back in Phase One serialized storytelling was a major risk. Those actors who joined early on have spent a decade playing their characters, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki. While he'll star in a show on Disney+, the character was notably killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War's opening sequence. And Hiddleston explained exactly when he found out about his character's fate.