F9's John Cena Talking Smack About His Clash With Vin Diesel Has Us Pumped

Much like when another former professional wrestler arrived in the Fast and Furious franchise, the battle hear, just on paper, looks amazing. And when Dwayne Johnson appeared in Fast Five, that was really when the franchise found its footing and took off into the stratosphere, so the potential for this movie to be huge is certainly there. And if there happened to be a little professional rivalry making John Cena try to make his antagonist even bigger than The Rock, well, the winners there are the fans who will get to see an awesome movie.