Watch Mortal Kombat's Opening 7 Minutes For All The Blood, Karate And Corpses

There’s no secret formula to making a great video-game movie adaptation. Multiple filmmakers have tried, but only a few have succeeded. You basically can’t go wrong if and when you treat your source material with respect. Fans of the original games will appreciate your effort, and the stories that worked on gamers should be enough to lure over mainstream crowds who are just seeking an enjoyable film. This is what Mortal Kombat does. Simon McQuoid’s adaptation embraces the mythology behind the series of Mortal Kombat games, and enhances the history that’s integral to the game’s plotline. All of this is evidenced in the upcoming film’s opening sequence, which Warner Bros. just released in an effort to get audiences pumped. Watch it above!