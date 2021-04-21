news

Why Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage Isn’t In The New Movie, According To The Screenwriter

For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

The Mortal Kombat universe is home to a number of over-the-top, brutal characters. As of today, the video game series has grown its roster to nearly a hundred different fighters. However, long-time fans of the franchise may remember that it all started with just seven playable characters. Every single one of those original characters made it into Simon McQuoid’s upcoming reboot, with the notable exception of franchise-favorite Johnny Cage.

Recently, I had a chance to talk to Mortal Kombat screenwriter Greg Russo, who shared exactly why Johnny Cage is missing from the new movie. When asked about the high-kicking Hollywood star’s absence, Russo had this to say:

We know who the classics are. We know who's in there. And it was about trying to fit them all in. Johnny cage is a character that we wanted to put in there. Ultimately the reason he's not in there is because of Kano, and we ended up loving Kano [Josh Lawson] in that role more.

Interestingly, Greg Russo mentioned that Josh Lawson’s performance as the iconic Kano was the reasoning behind leaving Johnny Cage out, which I can understand. After all, Cage is kind of the ‘good guy’ version of Kano, with both characters touting a bit too much self confidence in both the video game and film adaptations.

Russo went on to mention that just because the Shadow Kick expert (and a number of other famous characters) didn’t make it into the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, the option to expand the roster in a potential sequel is always on the table:

I'd rather save them and do them right. Introduce them correctly later than try to jam them into a role where it doesn't feel natural.

While I’ll always be just slightly salty that Johnny Cage isn’t in McQuoid’s version, I can understand where Greg Russo and the entire Mortal Kombat team is coming from. It’s no easy task to try and jump start a franchise (fingers crossed) with hundreds of characters and a comically complicated lore. Just look at the MCU. It had to start with Iron Man to get to Endgame, you know?

Putting Cage’s absence aside, the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot looks like it’s chock full of the beautiful brutality that fans of the franchise know and love. From the importance of fatalities to the potential for a secret character to appear, I’m straight up pumped for it.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to release in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, April 23. While Johnny Cage won’t be making an appearance this time around, fans can rest assured that Simon McQuoid’s version will be filled with plenty of campy, high-flying martial arts. In the meantime, be sure to check out the opening 7 minutes of the movie for a sneak preview of what’s in store.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

The Mortal Kombat Cast Chooses The Movie’s Best Fatalities news 12h The Mortal Kombat Cast Chooses The Movie’s Best Fatalities Braden Roberts
The 6 Best Movie Crossover Fights Ranked, Including Godzilla vs. Kong news 13h The 6 Best Movie Crossover Fights Ranked, Including Godzilla vs. Kong Sarah El-Mahmoud
Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson Shares Sweaty Photo Ahead Of Reuniting With Jason Momoa On The Sequel news 17h Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson Shares Sweaty Photo Ahead Of Reuniting With Jason Momoa On The Sequel Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Cinderella Jul 16, 2021 Cinderella Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Upcoming Natalie Portman Movies And TV Shows: What’s Ahead For The Thor Star TBD Upcoming Natalie Portman Movies And TV Shows: What’s Ahead For The Thor Star Rating TBD
Every Pokemon Anime Series, Ranked TBD Every Pokemon Anime Series, Ranked Rating TBD
James Corden Is Going Viral For Impassioned 'Football (Soccer)' Super League Speech TBD James Corden Is Going Viral For Impassioned 'Football (Soccer)' Super League Speech Rating TBD
Why Big Sky's Huge Death Continues To Pay Off In Season 1 TBD Why Big Sky's Huge Death Continues To Pay Off In Season 1 Rating TBD
Wait, Is Star Trek's Section 31 Spinoff Even Happening Anymore? TBD Wait, Is Star Trek's Section 31 Spinoff Even Happening Anymore? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information