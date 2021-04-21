Lucifer Star Aimee Garcia Just Landed An Unexpected Follow-Up To Final Season

It's been announced that Aimee Garcia will pen the script for the upcoming sequel to the film 47 Ronin, along with former pro wrestler and bestselling author of the memoir Crazy Is My Superpower, AJ Mendez. The original 47 Ronin premiered in 2013 and starred Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano. It told the story of 47 ronin (another name for a sect of samurai warriors) who set out to defeat their enemies after the murder of their leader. The new film, which will be directed by Ron Yua, will combine elements of several different genres. Here's what Garcia told Deadline about the project: