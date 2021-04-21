Lucifer Star Aimee Garcia Just Landed An Unexpected Follow-Up To Final Season

Aimee Garcia has lit up our screens as forensic examiner Ella Lopez in Lucifer for several seasons, with her other notable credits including George Lopez, Trauma and Dexter. However, after Lucifer’s final season on Netflix, she’ll bring her talents to the cinematic realm by writing an upcoming, action-packed movie.
It's been announced that Aimee Garcia will pen the script for the upcoming sequel to the film 47 Ronin, along with former pro wrestler and bestselling author of the memoir Crazy Is My Superpower, AJ Mendez. The original 47 Ronin premiered in 2013 and starred Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano. It told the story of 47 ronin (another name for a sect of samurai warriors) who set out to defeat their enemies after the murder of their leader. The new film, which will be directed by Ron Yua, will combine elements of several different genres. Here's what Garcia told Deadline about the project:
AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film. Director Ron Yuan’s vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we’d like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive.
It definitely sounds like Aimee Garcia is looking forward to tackling this 47 Ronin sequel. AJ Mendez added in her own statement:
As creators of color, we’re honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads.
This will not be the first endeavor to feature the combined efforts of Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez. The duo have a number of completed works under their belt, such as the comic book adaption of the Netflix series GLOW and a series of Dungeons and Dragons comics under IDW Publishing. They’re also working on an adaption of AJ Mendez’s Crazy Is My Superpower, which recounts her time as a professional wrestler for the WWE. The project will be produced under Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez’s joint production company Scrappy Heart Productions.
For now, though, I’m just happy to watch Ella Lopez’s journey on Lucifer. When we last left our quirky forensic examiner in the mid-season finale, she’d made a rather unpleasant discovery. I won’t post any spoilers here, but let’s just say it was a pretty shocking twist. The second half of Lucifer Season 5 will presumably handle the fallout of that revelation, and I’m intrigued to see how the normally happy-go-lucky Ella will handle such a crazy situation.
The aforementioned second half of Lucifer Season 5 will air on Netflix starting May 28. In an unexpected run of good luck, Netflix also renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season after originally stating that the fifth would be the last. Season 6 entered its final day of production in March. While I’m sad to see the show go, I’m glad that Aimee Garcia will continue to shine in Hollywood, and am excited to see what kind of story she and AJ Mendez will create for the 47 Ronin universe.