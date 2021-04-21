After Getting Ripped, Beauty And The Beast Star Luke Evans Throws Hat In The Ring To Play James Bond

If you’re an actor like Luke Evans and get severely ripped for a role of any kind, it’s almost an invitation for people to ask you about becoming the next James Bond. This is especially true when said body sculpting happens at a time when the current 007 actor is about to vacate the role, as Daniel Craig will after the release of No Time To Die. So it’s no surprise that after his recent transformation, the Beauty and the Beast star is throwing his hat in the ring to play Bond in the next go.