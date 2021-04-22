Shazam! Director’s Reaction To Lucy Liu Joining Fury Of The Gods Is A+

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be Lucy Liu’s first superhero film. That’s not to say she can’t fight like a superhero: remember the time Liu duked it out with Uma Thurman in Kill Bill. The always-capable actress did those insane stunts herself. Or maybe you recall her various showdowns with the bad guys in Charlie’s Angels, where she left everyone in the dust. Now that we know she’ll be playing the villain Kalypso in Fury of the Gods, we can only hope she’ll be in the center of the action.