The Sandlot’s Ham Just Made Me Sad With His Tik Tok On Celebrity Life

If you’re like me, bedtime is a slow wind-down that ends in an hour of seemingly infinite TikTok videos. (TikTok isn’t just for Gen Z, okay!) Occasionally, you may come across a long lost childhood hero in the mass of lol syncing and stitched videos, and the latest child star to make an appearance is that of Patrick Renna, who you may know better as Ham from The Sandlot. It’s not all sunshine and daisies post-Sandlot though, and Renna sure knows how to pull at our heart strings. That's because his viral TikTok video about celebrity life is super sad!