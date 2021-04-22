Fans Want To See Godzilla Vs. Kong Crossover With The Live-Action Gundam Movie, And The Director Has Responded

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Fans love crossovers as much as they adore pitching them, and Godzilla vs. Kong technically counts as the latest to hit the screens large and small. But that hasn’t stopped people of all stripes pitching other monstrous mashups, especially when it comes to the world of the MonsterVerse. However, a new intersection of geekdom has been pitched that would see director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ upcoming Gundam movie crossover with the world of Godzilla and Kong. A concept the former MonsterVerse helmer is absolutely in favor of happening.