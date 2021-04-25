Joe Taslim: 6 Things To Know About The Mortal Kombat Actor

Adopting the mask to play the menacing Sub-Zero, Joe Taslim advances his profile with the high-profile release of Mortal Kombat, director Simon McQuoid's R-rated cinematic reboot of the classic Midway Games franchise. While the martial arts movie received mixed reviews from critics, the Mortal Kombat cast has been praised, most notably for their fighting skills, and Taslim's breakout performance has certainly been highlighted.

Over the past decade, Joe Taslim impressed audiences with his performances in The Raid: Redemption, The Night Comes For Us, and his ongoing role in Cinemax's Warrior. As he continues to propel his career, Taslim has gained some great insight, particularly when it comes to fine-tuning his craft and advancing his skills. If you're a fan of the hard-working martial artist, here's what you should know about the Mortal Kombat star!