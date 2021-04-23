Elizabeth Olsen’s Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases A New Tone For The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interesting place, which is constantly growing. Phase Four finally began with shows on Disney+, which has seen the supporting characters of the shared universe step into the spotlight. This includes Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and her most recent tease about Doctor Strange 2 makes it sound like Sam Raimi has a unique tone from previous MCU installments.