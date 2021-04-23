Elizabeth Olsen’s Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases A New Tone For The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interesting place, which is constantly growing. Phase Four finally began with shows on Disney+, which has seen the supporting characters of the shared universe step into the spotlight. This includes Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and her most recent tease about Doctor Strange 2 makes it sound like Sam Raimi has a unique tone from previous MCU installments.
Following her starring role in WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen jumped straight into another Marvel project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are excited to see these two magical heroes finally interact, and Olsen gave an intriguing update about the mysterious project, saying:
It’s a bonkers movie, they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe.
Well, I’m interested. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never really leaned into horror tropes, but it sounds like Sam Raimi is going to be doing a bit of genre-bending in Doctor Strange 2. Considering the filmmaker’s experience with horror, this seems like a perfect match.
Elizabeth Olsen’s comments come from her recent photo spread and interview in Glamour UK. Obviously her ongoing role in the MCU came up, where Olsen shared a brief but exciting tease regarding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She previously expressed how happy she was to be working with Sam Raimi, and it seems he’s bringing the bonkers to his MCU debut.
The title of Doctor Strange’s sequel certainly seemed to tease a horror influence, but Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that sensibility is being utilized for the top secret project. And when you consider how WandaVision ended, there’s no telling where Scarlet Witch’s character will go in The Multiverse of Madness.
In the finale of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen’s title character finally became the Scarlet Witch. Agatha warned that she was more powerful than even the Sorcerer Supreme, and that she was destined to destroy the world. These are fascinating narrative threads to pull from, which should make anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even higher.
In addition to Scarlet Witch, the Doctor Strange sequel will also feature the debut of America Chavez aka Miss. America, as well as the return of Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer. The movie is nearly done with principal photography, and Sam Raimi and company have managed to guard the movie’s secrets thus far.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th. 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 release dates to plan your next movie experience.