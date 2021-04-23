news

Elizabeth Olsen’s Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases A New Tone For The MCU

Scarlet Witch in WandaVision's finale
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interesting place, which is constantly growing. Phase Four finally began with shows on Disney+, which has seen the supporting characters of the shared universe step into the spotlight. This includes Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and her most recent tease about Doctor Strange 2 makes it sound like Sam Raimi has a unique tone from previous MCU installments.

Following her starring role in WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen jumped straight into another Marvel project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are excited to see these two magical heroes finally interact, and Olsen gave an intriguing update about the mysterious project, saying:

It’s a bonkers movie, they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe.

Well, I’m interested. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never really leaned into horror tropes, but it sounds like Sam Raimi is going to be doing a bit of genre-bending in Doctor Strange 2. Considering the filmmaker’s experience with horror, this seems like a perfect match.

Elizabeth Olsen’s comments come from her recent photo spread and interview in Glamour UK. Obviously her ongoing role in the MCU came up, where Olsen shared a brief but exciting tease regarding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She previously expressed how happy she was to be working with Sam Raimi, and it seems he’s bringing the bonkers to his MCU debut.

Marvel fans can re-watch Elizabeth Olsen’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The title of Doctor Strange’s sequel certainly seemed to tease a horror influence, but Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that sensibility is being utilized for the top secret project. And when you consider how WandaVision ended, there’s no telling where Scarlet Witch’s character will go in The Multiverse of Madness.

In the finale of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen’s title character finally became the Scarlet Witch. Agatha warned that she was more powerful than even the Sorcerer Supreme, and that she was destined to destroy the world. These are fascinating narrative threads to pull from, which should make anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even higher.

In addition to Scarlet Witch, the Doctor Strange sequel will also feature the debut of America Chavez aka Miss. America, as well as the return of Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer. The movie is nearly done with principal photography, and Sam Raimi and company have managed to guard the movie’s secrets thus far.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th. 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

The Funny Way Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Is Guarding The Sequel’s Secrets
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

A New Captain America, A New MCU Supervillain, And 5 More Huge Moves In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale television 3h A New Captain America, A New MCU Supervillain, And 5 More Huge Moves In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale Eric Eisenberg
Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Explains Why One Major Fight Sequence Was So Hard To Film news 15h Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Explains Why One Major Fight Sequence Was So Hard To Film Adreon Patterson
Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Maybe The Most Adorable Motion Capture Image Ever news 18h Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Maybe The Most Adorable Motion Capture Image Ever Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead Rating TBD
Moxie Mar 3, 2021 Moxie 6
Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier 10
Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts TBD Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts Rating TBD
O-T Fagbenle: 6 Things To Know About The Handmaid's Tale Star TBD O-T Fagbenle: 6 Things To Know About The Handmaid's Tale Star Rating TBD
How To Watch The DC Movies In Order TBD How To Watch The DC Movies In Order Rating TBD
Whose Line Is It Anyway? And 5 Other Improv Comedy Shows To Watch On Streaming TBD Whose Line Is It Anyway? And 5 Other Improv Comedy Shows To Watch On Streaming Rating TBD
How Doctor Who Could Be Bringing John Barrowman's Captain Jack For Season 13 TBD How Doctor Who Could Be Bringing John Barrowman's Captain Jack For Season 13 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information