The Flash Movie: 7 Other DC Superheroes We Hope Appear

Christian Bale’s Batman

With all this talk about the multiverse in the Flash movie and the potential it creates for a variety of different characters in a variety of different cinematic universes to appear, I am surprised there are not more people wondering if Christian Bale would be interested in showing up. I mean, if we are going to have Michael Keaton from 1989’s Batman in the same movie as Batfleck, why not let the star of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy reprise one of his most famous characters? The only thing stopping him that I could think of is that the Oscar-winner is already returning to the comic book movie genre as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder for the MCU, but director and The Suicide Squad cast member Taika Waititi would be open to letting him go for a one-day cameo at least, right?