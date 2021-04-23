news

Why The Walking Dead Movie Probably Won’t End Rick’s Story

Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead

Starting with humble beginnings in Season 1 on AMC, The Walking Dead has become a massive property. In addition to two spinoffs, there’s also a movie coming down the line, with Andrew Lincoln returning to his signature role as Rick Grimes. While fans are eager to see The Walking Dead movie in theaters, Lincoln’s latest comments made it clear that it won’t mark the end of Rick’s story.

Andrew Lincoln stepped away from The Walking Dead in Season 9, but the character’s final scene showed that he was indeed alive. Lincoln and company are hoping to start filming the Rick Grimes movie this Spring, and recently teased his ongoing future as the character. As he put it,

I have signed for more than one film. I am a producer on it. I will not be directing, because I don’t like watching myself, so that would be a self-defeating exercise. It would just be the most painful... yeah, it just wouldn’t happen! All of those answers will hopefully be resolved in the next couple of months but, yes, there’s more than one. We need to get the first one absolutely right and that’s why it’s taken longer than we anticipated – and obviously with the pandemic. I can’t wait. I’m really excited about broadening the scale and scope of the story and finding out where Rick is.

Buckle up Walking Dead fans, because it looks like there may be more than one Rick Grimes movie coming to theaters over the next few years. This is a thrilling concept, and one that seems to indicate that he won’t be dying in the first film project.

Andrew Lincoln’s comments to SFX Magazine is sure to excite the many Walking Dead fans out there who have been patiently awaiting the return of Rick Grimes. While there’s currently no indication of the character returning in its upcoming final season, Lincoln is contracted for more than one movie. Hopefully the first movie performs well enough at the box office to necessitate a follow-up.

Walking Dead fans last saw Rick Grimes back in early Season 9. The apocalyptic drama’s protagonist seemingly perished while sacrificing himself and blowing up a bridge to save the rest of the survivors. But a coda scene showed Jadis/Anne finding a very much still alive Rick, and taking him aboard a helicopter to places unknown.

If the Rick Grimes movie does well and a sequel is ordered, there’s seemingly a built-in story to tell. Specifically by having Rick reunite with Danai Gurira’s Michonne. In the last season Michonne found out Rick was alive, and set off to find him. Gurira has become a bankable movie star in her own right thanks to Black Panther, so this could be a pairing that would make sense both financially and narratively.

The Walking Dead movie is currently aiming to begin filming this spring or summer. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Walking Dead Creator Explains How Rick Grimes' Movie Will Be Different From The Show
