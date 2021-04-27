Disney Imagineering Has Brought A Robotic Groot To Life And It's As Adorable As You'd Guess

A few weeks back Disney Parks held a virtual press event to announce the opening date for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The news that the new theme park land would be open in early June was awesome, but what got people talking after the event was when Josh D'Amaro, Disney parks Chairman, picked up what appeared to be a fully functional, "real" lightsaber. It was an incredibly cool moment that got lots of press people buzzing (especially because we weren't allowed to record the presentation, so nobody else could see what we saw). However, what blew me away was something else we were given a sneak peek of, an animatronic figure of Groot, that was able to walk, completely free of external support.