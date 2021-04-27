The Bromance Is Real As Brad Pitt Loves Shouting Out Leonardo DiCaprio At The Oscars

For his part, Leonard DiCaprio has spoken warmly about working with Brad Pitt as well, mentioning previously that working together had an "inherent comfort" and "ease" to it. The bromance may largely be found in their working relationship and clear respect for one another, but I'm kind of hoping this back and forth becomes a bit of a yearly thing. I can’t imagine anything more fun than Brad Pitt finding ways to shoehorn Leonardo DiCaprio into the proceedings, even during times he isn’t up for any awards, but we'll have to wait and see.