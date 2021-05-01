Jack Black, JJ Abrams And Other Celebrities Hit Edgar Wright With An Unexpected Scott Pilgrim Request

I’m just happy. You know, it’s a very nice thing. What’s interesting about this movie is, and I’ve become more aware of this recently, is there are the people who saw it and loved it at the time. There are people who then discovered it afterwards, either like at home or watching it in [repertory] screenings. More recently, I’ve become very aware that people’s kids like it; and I know that, because I get asked to sign Scott Pilgrim posters for people with children, all the time. And quite a lot from directors … or stars, like Sam Mendes, J.J. Abrams, Jon Favreau, Jack Black the other day, saying ‘Oh, will you sign this Scott Pilgrim poster for my son?’