Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Last Stand grandpa

Arnold Schwarznegger has been a proud grandad ever since his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger had her first baby with husband Chris Pratt back in August of last year. The new baby isn’t one yet, and Arnold Schwarznegger recently touched on how much he’s really allowed to actually help whenever baby Lyla and Katherine are around. Turns out, it’s maybe not so much.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kimmel himself got to talking about baby stuff, changing diapers and the like. As it turns out, Schwarzenegger said he really was a hands-on dad, but when it comes to grandparenting, things haven't gone the same way.

I did all of that when I had kids. When my kids were growing up, I participated and that was a lot of fun to do that, but I have never changed diapers on Lyla. Because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. Whenever you touch the baby, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, don’t hold her like that.’ I said, ‘Katherine, come on now, I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert in that stuff.’ She just freaks out. I think it’s natural. It’s fun [though].

To be clear, Arnold Schwarzenegger was pretty bemused while telling Jimmy Kimmel he didn’t do much to keep up baby Lyla’s well-being, so this doesn’t seem to be a source of friction between himself and his daughter or anything. Honestly, being a grandparent instead of a parent already comes with a lot of perks and if he never has to change diapers on top of all those perks, I’d say The Terminator actor is living pretty well these days. You can hear him tell more tales in his full interview with Jimmy Kimmel, below.

In the past, Katherine Schwarzenegger has spoken about the magical childhood she was able to enjoy despite the fact Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both famous individuals. She’s taken a lot from her childhood experiences and has begun modeling Lyla’s life around lessons she learned about parenting from her own parents, so it’s clear she values what her famous dad gave her. It's true too that Arnold’s been around since baby Lyla was born. While serious about quarantine protocols early in the pandemic, Schwarzenegger was able to visit shortly after the baby was born (and had a celebratory cigar afterward to boot).

These days, Arnold Schwarzenegger can oft be found living his best life with a cigar, occasionally acting and producing, and, of course, keeping up with his major exercising routine. Though it sounds like he’s not too busy to change a diaper every now and again, should Katherine Schwarzenegger ever decide to change her mind about what tasks grandpas can get up to. Either way, babies grow fast and little Lyla is going to be a toddler before we know it.

Next up, you can catch Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kung Fury 2 and Triplets. Katherine Schwarzenegger’s famous husband Chris Pratt has Jurassic World 3 and Thor 4 coming up, along with The Tomorrow War, which just unveiled a new trailer. Katherine Schwarzenegger, for her own part, is oft getting up to cool mom stuff on Instagram.

