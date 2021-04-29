Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Has Hit The Pandemic Stage Of Hanging Out With His Own Action Figure

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
There are all kinds of marks with “making it” in Hollywood; it just depends on who you ask. For some, it’s getting invited to the Oscars, while others may realize it while recognizing themselves on a poster along the highway. Maybe it’s getting to work with one’s hero in the business? It’s different for everyone, but having your own action figure is another level of fame that Timothée Chalamet has just reached with Dune.
The 25-year-old actor has had a massive few years in the spotlight with Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Beautiful Boy. But his upcoming role as Paul Atreides in Dune is his biggest role yet, and it has earned him his own official action figure. Following the milestone, Timothée Chalamet shared that he is spending quality time with the plastic toy:
Over on Instagram, Timothée Chalamet shared a group of photos of his Dune action figure in front of the TV, alongside his remote and atop his guitar at home. In addition to the action figure reveal, the actor shared a cheeky caption that said “I’ve been playing with myself all day.” It’s been a while since he shared a new update on social media, but this is the perfect pandemic flex.
Responses to the post had his fans questioning his wordage on the caption, because it’s a rather suggestive one. Honestly, I’d make awkward jokes too if I was in possession of a doll of myself. I mean, it’s pretty wild that a toy factory decided to make tons of pocket Chalamet’s thanks to Dune. Thankfully for the actor, it does him justice!
Timothée Chalamet has been sitting on his Dune performance for some time now since the movie wrapped filming in summer 2019, originally ahead of a late 2020 release. Thanks to COVID-19, director Denis Villeneuve’s take on the famed sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert will be a year late. The epic coming this fall is set to tell half of the novel’s story, with room for a sequel to be in the works. Check out the Dune trailer here:
Dune is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day in October. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service. However, Denis Villeneuve has spoken out against his movie going straight to streaming against his wishes. According to a recent report, it is possible Warner Bros could potentially go back on its initial announcement since Godzilla vs. Kong proved movies can take on the box office again.
Either way, we’ll be first in line to see Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides come October 1 when Dune is released.