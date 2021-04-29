news

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Shows Off New Look In Your Power Video

Billie Eilish in Therefore I Am music video

Three years ago, Billie Eilish exploded onto the music scene with her viral hit “bad guy” in brightly-colored hair and oversized clothing that would go on to become her signature style. Or, so we thought. Following the singer’s big moment including Grammys upon Grammys, an Apple TV+ documentary and as the youngest James Bond artist to date, she’s redefining how we see her already with a new video called “Your Power” ahead of her upcoming sophomore album.

The 19-year-old announced Tuesday that her next album titled “Happier Than Ever” would be coming out this summer by sharing a fresh look that has her going platinum blonde and donning muted colors. Her video “Your Power” matches this, as it’s an understated and slow-moving concept with a deep message. Check out the video here:

The music video features Billie Eilish in a desert-scape as she sings “try not to abuse your power.” It looks like the opening shot was achieved via drone as it slowly zooms onto the artist sitting on a hill on her own and blends into her environment. As the video continues, a snake slithers next to her and eventually ends up around her neck and stomach.

As the snake continues to move around her body, Billie Eilish continues to stay still on the hill and sing her newly released single. The video was directed by Eilish herself, which the artist has done prior with “Six Feet Under,” “Bored,” “xanny,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Therefore I Am.” The artist is keen on simple, but chilling concepts for her videos and “Your Power” definitely continues this vision for her.

The song could have a number of meanings. On one hand, “Your Power” could be calling out people of status for crossing the line, or it could be in reference to a manipulative relationship in which another person is taking advantage of someone’s love for them. One standout line comes midway through the track when Billie says this:

I thought you were special. You made me feel like it was my fault you were the devil, lost your appeal. Does it keep you in control for you to keep her in a cage? And you swear you didn’t know, you said you thought she was your age.

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Looks Totally Different In New Album Cover news 2d No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Looks Totally Different In New Album Cover Sarah El-Mahmoud
James Bond Actress Naomie Harris Is Calling For New Sex On Movie Set Guidelines news 2w James Bond Actress Naomie Harris Is Calling For New Sex On Movie Set Guidelines Mike Reyes
After A Year Of Delays, Should No Time To Die Move Up Its Release Date For Daniel Craig's Bond Swan Song? news 3w After A Year Of Delays, Should No Time To Die Move Up Its Release Date For Daniel Craig's Bond Swan Song? Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Rating TBD
Samaritan Jun 4, 2021 Samaritan Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Why Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Is Suing Over A Set Of Photographs She Agreed To Take TBD Why Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Is Suing Over A Set Of Photographs She Agreed To Take Rating TBD
Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o On How The Sequel Is ‘Reshaped’ To Honor Chadwick Boseman TBD Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o On How The Sequel Is ‘Reshaped’ To Honor Chadwick Boseman Rating TBD
How Steve Rogers Might Feel About John Walker Killing Someone With The Shield, According To Kari Skogland TBD How Steve Rogers Might Feel About John Walker Killing Someone With The Shield, According To Kari Skogland Rating TBD
Stephen King Drops An F-Bomb In Perfect Reaction After Watching Boyz N The Hood For The First Time TBD Stephen King Drops An F-Bomb In Perfect Reaction After Watching Boyz N The Hood For The First Time Rating TBD
James Gunn Compares The Suicide Squad To Guardians Of The Galaxy TBD James Gunn Compares The Suicide Squad To Guardians Of The Galaxy Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information