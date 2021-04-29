No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Shows Off New Look In Your Power Video

Three years ago, Billie Eilish exploded onto the music scene with her viral hit “bad guy” in brightly-colored hair and oversized clothing that would go on to become her signature style. Or, so we thought. Following the singer’s big moment including Grammys upon Grammys, an Apple TV+ documentary and as the youngest James Bond artist to date, she’s redefining how we see her already with a new video called “Your Power” ahead of her upcoming sophomore album.