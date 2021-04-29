No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Shows Off New Look In Your Power Video

Three years ago, Billie Eilish exploded onto the music scene with her viral hit “bad guy” in brightly-colored hair and oversized clothing that would go on to become her signature style. Or, so we thought. Following the singer’s big moment including Grammys upon Grammys, an Apple TV+ documentary and as the youngest James Bond artist to date, she’s redefining how we see her already with a new video called “Your Power” ahead of her upcoming sophomore album.
The 19-year-old announced Tuesday that her next album titled “Happier Than Ever” would be coming out this summer by sharing a fresh look that has her going platinum blonde and donning muted colors. Her video “Your Power” matches this, as it’s an understated and slow-moving concept with a deep message. Check out the video here:
The music video features Billie Eilish in a desert-scape as she sings “try not to abuse your power.” It looks like the opening shot was achieved via drone as it slowly zooms onto the artist sitting on a hill on her own and blends into her environment. As the video continues, a snake slithers next to her and eventually ends up around her neck and stomach.
As the snake continues to move around her body, Billie Eilish continues to stay still on the hill and sing her newly released single. The video was directed by Eilish herself, which the artist has done prior with “Six Feet Under,” “Bored,” “xanny,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Therefore I Am.” The artist is keen on simple, but chilling concepts for her videos and “Your Power” definitely continues this vision for her.
The song could have a number of meanings. On one hand, “Your Power” could be calling out people of status for crossing the line, or it could be in reference to a manipulative relationship in which another person is taking advantage of someone’s love for them. One standout line comes midway through the track when Billie says this:
I thought you were special. You made me feel like it was my fault you were the devil, lost your appeal. Does it keep you in control for you to keep her in a cage? And you swear you didn’t know, you said you thought she was your age.
More to come...