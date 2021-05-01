Reese Witherspoon Says Her Career Would Have Been Different If People Treated Her Like Britney Spears

In the interview, Reese Witherspoon made the distinction that per the media’s eye, people like her and dear friend Jennifer Garner have been given the “good” girl label, whereas Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were considered “bad” girls. If she had been treated the same way as the “bad” ones, she thinks her life may have turned out a lot differently and been a bit more difficult. While she would like to think she made good choices in the public eye, sometimes public figures like them had to surrender to circumstance.