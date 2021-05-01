Another Spider-Man Actor Has Confirmed Their Return For No Way Home

J.B. Smoove is far from the only actor who’s performed in both Marvel and DC projects, although I’m not sure just how many of them have done both live-action and animation with these geek properties (Mark Hamill comes to mind). More importantly, Smoove casually mentioning he participated in the new Spider-Man movie adds another familiar face we’ll reunite with in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Smoove didn’t say anything about what we can expect from Mr. Dell in the threequel, count on him at least delivering some comedic moments like he did in Spider-Man: Far From Home.