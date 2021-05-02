Michael B. Jordan Celebrated His Movie Premiere At His Crib But He Still Looks Dapper AF

Without Remorse, the first project for Michael B. Jordan after 2020 was a lost year due to the pandemic, has been a success. Jordan has a lot of projects in the works as well as rumors of him taking up the mantle of Superman and speculation about his return to the Black Panther franchise. The options for Jordan seem to be endless, and fans cant wait to see what’s in store because they know it will more than likely be epic.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.