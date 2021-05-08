Rumors Have Swirled About A Hollywood Studios Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Retheme And I Have Some Ideas For Aerosmith's Replacement

The Rock 'N Roller Coaster Starring Queen

The easiest way to update the ride would be to simply replace the music and the band. Take out Aerosmith and put in another band that would appeal at least as much, if not more. The problem there is that the first choice would likely be to go with a young modern band or artist, but you'll never know just how long they'll stay popular. So an older band, not unlike Aerosmith, is the way to go. Now, there are lots of bands that could be chosen for this. Originally, before Disney worked out its deal with Aerosmith, it had been talking to The Rolling Stones, who reportedly wanted too much money in licensing. But there's another band with a long history that Disney, technically, already has a relationship with: Queen.