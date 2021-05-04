Star Wars’ Billie Lourd Shares Photo Of Son Watching Carrie Fisher As Princess Leia And Now I’m Emotional

Talk about introducing someone to the Star Wars franchise early! With Kingston Fisher having been born in September 2020, he’s not even a year old yet, and already he’s been exposed to the conflict between the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire. Again though, surely Billie Lourd will need to show her son A New Hope again in a few years for the epic story to really sink in. Still, at least Lourd used this year’s May the Fourth to introduce him to Princess Leia, one of the sci-fi genre’s most popular heroines.