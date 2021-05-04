Star Wars’ Billie Lourd Shares Photo Of Son Watching Carrie Fisher As Princess Leia And Now I’m Emotional

In December 2016, the world lost an icon, with Carrie Fisher passing away at the age of 60. But her legacy lives, and obviously that includes a continually-growing fanbase for her most famous character, Princess Leia Organa from the Star Wars franchise. Well, it looks like we can count Fisher’s grandson among that fanbase, as Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, shared a picture of her son watching the actress’ debut as Leia. Anyone else’s eyes getting a little watery?
In 1977, moviegoers visited a galaxy far, far away for the first time, with Carrie Fisher starring alongside Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and many more in Star Wars: A New Hope. 44 years later, Kingston Fisher has now joined the ranks of people who’ve seen Leia’s first appearance… even though it’s doubtful he’ll end up remembering this experience. Take a look at the picture Billie Lourd shared on Instagram:
Talk about introducing someone to the Star Wars franchise early! With Kingston Fisher having been born in September 2020, he’s not even a year old yet, and already he’s been exposed to the conflict between the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire. Again though, surely Billie Lourd will need to show her son A New Hope again in a few years for the epic story to really sink in. Still, at least Lourd used this year’s May the Fourth to introduce him to Princess Leia, one of the sci-fi genre’s most popular heroines.
It’s worth noting that Star Wars doesn’t just run in this family from Carrie Fisher’s time in the Original and Sequel trilogies. Billie Lourd has also taken part in this franchise, playing Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Lourd also stood in for her mother during Episode IX’s flashback depicting Leia and Luke training after the events of Return of the Jedi. Perhaps a few decades from now, and assuming he decides to become an actor, maybe an opportunity will arise for Kingston Fisher to appear in a Star Wars movie or TV show.
For now, the Star Wars franchise has entered a new era following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. While there are several movies on the way, including Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and yet-to-be-revealed cinematic tale being directed by Taika Waititi, there’s a lot more to look forward to on the TV front, from premiered shows like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch (as of today) to forthcoming shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Combine all those projects with various video games, novels, comic books and other tie-in material, and Star Wars fans won’t have any trouble finding content to enjoy.
As always, look through our Star Wars movies and TV shows guide to get the full scope of what’s being primed in the coming years. As for Billie Lourd, she’s next set to appear in American Horror Story: Double Feature, and will also appear in the George Clooney and Julia Roberts-led movie Ticket to Paradise.