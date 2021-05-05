Detective Pikachu 2? Justice Smith Gives Blunt Thoughts About Returning To Pokemon

While video games are still a popular source for big screen inspiration, they rarely find widespread success. One recent exception to that rule was Detective Pikachu, which brought the world of Pokemon to life and became the highest grossing movie ever based on a video game. Such success meant it was little shock when there were reports that a sequel was in development, but it's now been two years since that report, and basically nothing has come of it. We don't really know what the state of Detective Pikachu 2 is, but if the movie ever happens, star Justice Smith is ready to come back, though he does not expect to.