Top Gun May Be Pushed Back, But You Can Still Feel The Need For Speed With Tom Cruise In Theaters Before Then

Fans have been waiting years for a Top Gun sequel, and they’re finally set to get one in the form of Top Gun: Maverick. Originally set for release in 2019, the film was pushed back to the summer of 2020, which unfortunately caused it to be delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the film is finally set to fly onto the big screen this fall, though some fans may be feeling the need for speed ahead of the release date. Luckily, they’ll now have the chance to revisit with Tom Cruise’s Maverick very soon.
For those who are unaware, May 13th is Top Gun Day, during which fans show their love for Tony Scott’s 1986 film by wearing their best aviator sunglasses and quoting lines from the film, but this year’s celebration will be particularly special. Paramount Pictures has announced that beginning on May 13th, Top Gun is returning to theaters for a one-week engagement in Dolby Cinemas at AMC across the country!
Additionally, the film has been remastered with Dolby Vision for clearer picture quality and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio presentation This cinematic re-release will not only sync up with Top Gun Day but will also arrive around its 35th anniversary on May 16th.
You can’t help but get pumped when you hear that Top Gun is making its way back to theaters. This actually isn’t the first time the Tom Cruise classic has returned to the big screen. Some fans may remember that the film was actually re-released in the IMAX 3D format for a six-day engagement back in 2013.
This is, however, the first time the film has been remastered for Dolby Cinemas, and the updated specs are sure to add to the motion picture. With Dolby Vision, iconic scenes from the film should pop off the screen, including that bright and sandy volleyball game. And it goes without saying that the film’s aircraft masterful sequences are going to get a real boost from the Dolby Atmos upgrade.
This re-release is a nice primer for anyone who’s looking to revisit the film before Top Gun: Maverick arrives. And while the original film featured its fair share of practical feats, the highly anticipated sequel looks to up the ante with some big moments of its own. This created plenty of work and training for the cast and crew, but the result should be a cinematic spectacle for moviegoers.
The wait for Top Gun: Maverick has been difficult, to say the least. However, a trip to the movies to see a remastered version of the original film is definitely a nice pre-sequel treat for those looking for some thrills. The sequel finally soars into theaters on November 19, 2021.