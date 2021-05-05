Top Gun May Be Pushed Back, But You Can Still Feel The Need For Speed With Tom Cruise In Theaters Before Then

Fans have been waiting years for a Top Gun sequel, and they’re finally set to get one in the form of Top Gun: Maverick. Originally set for release in 2019, the film was pushed back to the summer of 2020, which unfortunately caused it to be delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the film is finally set to fly onto the big screen this fall, though some fans may be feeling the need for speed ahead of the release date. Luckily, they’ll now have the chance to revisit with Tom Cruise’s Maverick very soon.