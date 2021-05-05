Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield Admits He Uses A Fake Twitter Account, And The Internet Has Thoughts

While it sounds like a good idea on paper, not everyone is convinced that bringing back former stars is such a smart move. Don’t get me wrong, I get it. Why rehash old territory? That being said I would love nothing more than a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse type event, just live action. Seems like it would be a no brainer to me, but I can’t imagine it’s easy to get that many big names in the same room for long.